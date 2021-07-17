 Skip to main content
Tribute ride for Vietnam veterans passes through Auburn
The annual Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Ride passed through Auburn and Cayuga County Saturday. The 100-mile ride along Route 38 is sponsored by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapters 377, 480 and Chapter 704, and by Blue Knights Chapter 17.

