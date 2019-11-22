State police are investigating the discovery of a vehicle mostly submerged in the Seneca River near Cross Lake on Friday afternoon.
The call came in about 12:45 p.m. to an area just west of the lake, at the border of the towns of Elbridge and Cato. Divers are in the water where the back window and roof of a vehicle can be seen sticking out of the water next to a dock at the Cross Lake Boat Club.
State police said they could not comment on whether there are any people inside the vehicle, but there is not an active rescue attempt.
In addition to state police, responders are at the scene from Jordan Fire Department, the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office, state Office of Fire Prevention and Control, and state Department of Environmental Conservation Police.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.