 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AURELIUS

Troopers investigate serious Aurelius crash involving pickup truck striking railroad bridge

  • Updated
Bridge Crash.JPG

State police respond to the scene of a crash involving one vehicle into the overhead railroad bridge on Half Acre Road in Aurelius on Monday.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Authorities are investigating a serious motor vehicle crash in the town of Aurelius in which a pickup truck struck the bottom of a railroad bridge on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on Half Acre Road where a railroad bridge crosses over the road near the intersection with Canoga Road. The driver of a Ford pickup truck was heading north toward Canoga Road when it went off the road and struck the bridge.

The Cayuga County 911 dispatch center said the crash was reported at 1:46 p.m. Fleming ambulance transported one person from the scene to Auburn Community Hospital.

State police were on the scene investigating the crash and were not available for further information as of Monday evening.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden honors Powell as 'a dear friend and a patriot'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News