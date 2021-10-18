Troopers investigate serious Aurelius crash involving pickup truck striking railroad bridge

Authorities are investigating a serious motor vehicle crash in the town of Aurelius in which a pickup truck struck the bottom of a railroad bridge on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on Half Acre Road where a railroad bridge crosses over the road near the intersection with Canoga Road. The driver of a Ford pickup truck was heading north toward Canoga Road when it went off the road and struck the bridge.

The Cayuga County 911 dispatch center said the crash was reported at 1:46 p.m. Fleming ambulance transported one person from the scene to Auburn Community Hospital.

State police were on the scene investigating the crash and were not available for further information as of Monday evening.

