Troopers: Man seen near Union Springs bus stop found, no laws broken

UNION SPRINGS

New York State Police found and interviewed a person they were seeking for questioning after receiving a report of a man approaching two Union Springs students at a bus stop on Wednesday morning.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office had posted information about the state police investigation on its Facebook, asking the public for help locating the man. The post said the man, who might have been looking for scrap material in curbside trash that morning, left the area when a parent approached.

Troopers have since reported that they found the person involved and determined that he was not attempting to cause any harm. No charges were filed and the investigation was closed.

