The New York State Police on Tuesday said the two people who died in a Thruway crash last month were from Guyana.
Troopers issued a press released that said Monica Amelda, 61, currently of Brampton, Ontario, and originally from Guyana, and Florie Singh, 77, of Guyana, were both passengers in a 2015 Toyota Sienna that was involved in the head-on collision on Oct. 20 in Tyre. Three vehicles were involved.
Until Tuesday, investigators had withheld publicly releasing the names of people involved in the crash, which they said was caused by a driver going the wrong way on the highway's eastbound lanes. Troopers have also not released details about the other vehicles involved in the crash and which vehicle was traveling in the wrong direction.
In addition to the fatalities, troopers had said one person was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse and other people were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
State police on Tuesday said the investigation of the crash continues. Anyone with information should contact Investigator David Worden at (315) 253-3103.