You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Troopers search for man who approached Cayuga County students at bus stop
PUBLIC SAFETY

Troopers search for man who approached Cayuga County students at bus stop

{{featured_button_text}}

New York State Police are looking for a man who approached two children waiting at a bus stop in Union Springs on Wednesday morning, according to a post from the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.

The man left the area and went down the street when a parent approached, the sheriff's office said. He's described as a 6-foot-tall white man with a beard. Police are searching for a Black Ford F150 pickup truck, and said that the man might have been looking for scrap material from curb-side trash.

The public can contact state police at (315) 255-2766 with any information.

NYSP logo

New York State Police
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News