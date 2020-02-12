Troopers search for man who approached Cayuga County students at bus stop

New York State Police are looking for a man who approached two children waiting at a bus stop in Union Springs on Wednesday morning, according to a post from the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.

The man left the area and went down the street when a parent approached, the sheriff's office said. He's described as a 6-foot-tall white man with a beard. Police are searching for a Black Ford F150 pickup truck, and said that the man might have been looking for scrap material from curb-side trash.