State police are asking for the public's help as they investigate the theft of a boat motor in Brutus.
Troopers in the state police Auburn station issued a press release Monday asking for the public to share any information about a larceny that happened some time between Sept. 25 to 28 at a home in Brutus. A blue 2012 Evinrude E-Tech 25HP outboard motor was stolen.
Information can be provided by calling the state police Auburn station's bureau of criminal investigation at (315) 253-3103.