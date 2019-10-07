{{featured_button_text}}

State police are asking for the public's help as they investigate the theft of a boat motor in Brutus.

Troopers in the state police Auburn station issued a press release Monday asking for the public to share any information about a larceny that happened some time between Sept. 25 to 28 at a home in Brutus. A blue 2012 Evinrude E-Tech 25HP outboard motor was stolen.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Information can be provided by calling the state police Auburn station's bureau of criminal investigation at (315) 253-3103.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1