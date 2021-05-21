 Skip to main content
Truck crash, hummus spill block state Thruway in Herkimer County
top story
thruway

Truck crash, hummus spill block state Thruway in Herkimer County

  • Updated
A truck carrying a load of hummus crashed Friday morning, blocking traffic on the state Thruway in Herkimer County. State police said the accident happened at mile marker 216.9 in the town of German Flatts. Police said at 8:45 a.m. that all westbound lanes were blocked, and traffic was being diverted at exit 29A in Little Falls. Police said that there were no injuries. The right lane in the area was reopened at about 10:15 a.m. as cleanup work continued. The state Thruway Authority reported at 3:30 p.m. that the left lane was still blocked and that drivers would be experiencing slow, stop-and-go traffic between Exit 29A and Exit 30 until the scene could be cleared.

