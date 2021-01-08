Truck driver hurt, dog unharmed, in early morning crash in Cayuga County

A truck driver was injured in a crash in Venice Friday morning, but his canine passenger escaped unharmed.

The Genoa Volunteer Fire Department said in a post on its Facebook page that Genoa Rescue and Southern Cayuga Ambulance were sent out at 2:52 a.m. for a crash in the 1700 block of Route 34. The driver of the tractor trailer had gotten himself out of the truck by the time crews arrived, and the vehicle was found on its side.

Cayuga County Sheriff's Office Lt. Michael Wellauer said the driver, Michael Rydzyk, 32, of Strykersville, had been traveling north on Route 34 and told the sheriff's office that he "may have fallen asleep," causing the truck to drift off the roadway.

Rydzyk was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. The Genoa Fire Department said Aurora Ambulance was requested to check on a firefighter with an ankle injury. The fire department added that a black Labrador Retriever named "Charlie," which was uninjured, was rescued from the truck.

