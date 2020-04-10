'Truly heroic': Family, friends honor Auburn nurse going to NYC to help fight COVID-19

AUBURN — Michele Andreassen suddenly heard a symphony of car horns blaring outside of her Auburn home Friday afternoon. When she went outside with her family, she was greeted by friends and family on her front lawn.
Andreassen, a registered nurse, was acknowledged by the group Healthcare Hero Project, which has been recognizing health care professionals in Auburn and Skaneateles during the coronavirus pandemic. A sign saying "A hero lives here" was put on her lawn and a letter written by children was given to Andreassen, who on April 13 will be off to the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis at a New York City hospital.
She put her hand over her mouth as people clapped and shouted well-wishes while trying to stay 6 feet away from each other. Andreassen said she didn't know about the gathering in advance and thanked everyone.
Sarah Kiefer, who helped create the Healthcare Hero Project, said it's an opportunity to thank medical workers who haven't been able to stay home during the pandemic.
"It's just remarkable that, despite the risks, they're very brave and they're facing this thing head-on, they're completely selfless and they're truly heroic," she said,
Andreassen, who works for Hillrom as a patient safety post-market surveillance clinician, but who is also a registered nurse, said she had to use her skills to help. She reached out to the International Medical Corps organization, and is set to spend two weeks working with COVID-19 patients in a Brooklyn hospital. Although her past experience includes working at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, she hasn't done bedside work in a few years. She is confident she will be able to shortly get back into the swing of things.
"Sitting here as a nurse, working from home, really feeling like I'm doing much for the cause, I really had a huge need to want to help," Andreassen said.
She admitted she is nervous, leaving her husband Eric and her three children. Despite that, she felt she had to get involved.
"Those nurses and those health care workers have been doing this for days on end, 12-hour shifts, no days off, not seeing their families, I feel it's the least I can possibly do," she said.
She wants people to take the respiratory illness seriously and to keep in mind that while they may not die, they would be still be quarantined and alone while combating the disease.
"Think about your family members, think about your child, think about even yourself being there, you're going to be there all by yourself," Andreassen said. "Think about your child having to be intubated because they can't breath on their own for a little while. They may not die and they may recover just fine because they have minimal risk factors, but they will be alone."
Andreassen said she was touched by the acknowledgment and the send-off.
"It was wonderful, overwhelming, and I didn't really know quite what to do with it all," she said. "I'm not quite good at being front and center, but it was amazing."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
