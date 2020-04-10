'Truly heroic': Family, friends honor Auburn nurse going to NYC to help fight COVID-19

"Sitting here as a nurse, working from home, really feeling like I'm doing much for the cause, I really had a huge need to want to help," Andreassen said.

She admitted she is nervous, leaving her husband Eric and her three children. Despite that, she felt she had to get involved.

"Those nurses and those health care workers have been doing this for days on end, 12-hour shifts, no days off, not seeing their families, I feel it's the least I can possibly do," she said.

She wants people to take the respiratory illness seriously and to keep in mind that while they may not die, they would be still be quarantined and alone while combating the disease.

"Think about your family members, think about your child, think about even yourself being there, you're going to be there all by yourself," Andreassen said. "Think about your child having to be intubated because they can't breath on their own for a little while. They may not die and they may recover just fine because they have minimal risk factors, but they will be alone."

Andreassen said she was touched by the acknowledgment and the send-off.