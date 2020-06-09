Trump, without evidence, claims Buffalo-area protestor 'could be an ANTIFA provocateur'

WASHINGTON — Martin Gugino, the protester pushed to the ground and left bleeding in an encounter with Buffalo police last Thursday, "could be an ANTIFA provocateur," President Trump said on Twitter Tuesday morning without citing any evidence.
"Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?"
Trump's account in his tweet differs from what others saw in the video that showed Buffalo Police Officer Aaron Torgalski shoving Gugino, who then fell to the ground last Thursday evening. Torgalski and Officer Robert McCabe both have been suspended and charged with felony assault in the incident.
Told of Trump's tweet, Victoria Ross, executive director of the Western New York Peace Center, was aghast.
"Oh, that's ridiculous," said Ross, who has known Gugino for years. "They are just plain making things up."
Trump appeared to base his tweet on news coverage of the Buffalo incident on the One America News Network, a far-right news outlet.
That report said the incident involving Gugino "could be a result of a false flag provocation by far left group ANTIFA."
"Newly released videos appear to show Gugino using a police tracker on his phone, trying to scan police communications during the protest," the OANN report said. "The tactic known as skimming is an old trick used by ANTIFA to locate police officers and plan violent activities."
The reporter on the OANN piece was Kristian Rouz — who, according to the Daily Beast, also works for the Russian propaganda outfit Sputnik.
OANN said it based its reporting on an account in the Conservative Treehouse blog post that, without evidence, labeled Gugino a "75-year-old professional agitator and ANTIFA provocateur."
ANTIFA is a loosely organized anti-fascism group that conservatives have long associated with violence. Trump has threatened to designate ANTIFA as a terrorist organization.
On the contrary, the Southern Poverty Law Center — which tracks domestic terrorist groups — calls ANTIFA "a broad, community-based movement composed of individuals organizing against racial and economic injustice."
Ross said Gugino is a longtime peace activist from Amherst and a devotee of the Catholic Worker Movement, a social justice effort launched during the Great Depression by activist Dorothy Day.
"He is devoted to nonviolence," Ross said.
And while Gugino had no known connections to any ANTIFA organization, he is certainly against fascism, Ross said.
"Fascism is a hate community," she said. "It's a fear and hate community."
Reaction to Trump's tweet quickly filled Twitter.
"#MartinGugino is a peace activist and volunteer with the Catholic Worker movement. Why spread rumors about someone who embodies the Beatitudes?" tweeted Rev. James Martin, a prominent Jesuit priest.
"This is sick," tweeted Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. "The President continues to use his platform to peddle conspiracy theories, this time about a peaceful protester and fellow New Yorker. Not sure how this is supposed to bring our country together..."
"NOW can we finally talk frankly as an nation about how diseased a mind the president of the United States has?" tweeted George Conway, the anti-Trump lawyer who is married to Trump aide Kellyanne Conway.
