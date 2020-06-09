Trump, without evidence, claims Buffalo-area protestor 'could be an ANTIFA provocateur'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WASHINGTON — Martin Gugino, the protester pushed to the ground and left bleeding in an encounter with Buffalo police last Thursday, "could be an ANTIFA provocateur," President Trump said on Twitter Tuesday morning without citing any evidence.

"Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?"

Trump's account in his tweet differs from what others saw in the video that showed Buffalo Police Officer Aaron Torgalski shoving Gugino, who then fell to the ground last Thursday evening. Torgalski and Officer Robert McCabe both have been suspended and charged with felony assault in the incident.

Told of Trump's tweet, Victoria Ross, executive director of the Western New York Peace Center, was aghast.

"Oh, that's ridiculous," said Ross, who has known Gugino for years. "They are just plain making things up."

Trump appeared to base his tweet on news coverage of the Buffalo incident on the One America News Network, a far-right news outlet.