'Try it': Auburn Salvation Army seeks more volunteers for Red Kettle Campaign

AUBURN — Now in his 14th year serving as a volunteer for the Salvation Army Service and Worship Center of Auburn's Red Kettle Campaign, Larry Simmons has noticed fewer people volunteering over the years.

While Simmons has rung a bell for over a decade to attract donations for the holiday fundraising campaign, the Auburn Salvation Army said less people are bell ringers this year and the organization is currently off track to meet its campaign goal.

Captain Dan Johnson, who co-runs the city's Salvation Army, said the 2022 campaign for the Auburn location kicked off Nov. 21. From that day to Monday, Nov. 28, there were 15-20 bell ringers, some of whom were one-time volunteers.

Although Johnson noted he and his wife, Captain Holly Johnson, who he leads the Salvation Army with, have been in Auburn since fall 2021, he said there have been considerably fewer volunteers this year than in 2021 or previous seasons where they served at other Salvation Army locations. Dan Johnson said 83 cents of every dollar donated in the Auburn campaign go to local Salvation Army programs, while the remaining 17 cents goes to operational and administrative costs for the city's Salvation Army.

Since the Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army's biggest fundraiser every year, Johnson added, having less volunteers to collect donations "affects us meeting our goal, in order to assist the community."

"If we don't meet our goal, then we won't be able to offer as many services for as long throughout the entire year," he said.

The Auburn organization's goal for the 2022 campaign is $40,000. Johnson noted the campaign is currently not on pace to reach that amount.

Johnson himself has served as a bell ringer this year, more than normal due to not having more people. The Auburn Salvation Army's locations for this year's campaign are the two main doors at Walmart, Tops Friendly Markets, Bass Pro Shops at the Fingerlakes Mall, the Tops in Skaneateles and the Tops in Elbridge, the latter of which is a new spot for the campaign. Johnson said he hasn't been able to find someone to volunteer at the Skaneateles or Elbridge spots.

While the Auburn Salvation Army normally doesn't have issues securing volunteers for its annual Thanksgiving event where people can get meals, Johnson also mentioned the Auburn group has had difficulties finding volunteers for its other programs, including the Red Kettle Campaign. He believes the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the amount of volunteers for different activities in general.

"I think the pandemic really changed people's perspectives on volunteering and where they spend their time and where they go and what's safe and what's not," Johnson said. "I think it's caused people to reexamine those things."

Outside of the outbreak, he isn't sure what else has prompted the drought in volunteers.

Simmons also praised Richard Farley, who volunteered as a bell ringer for over 25 years. Farley, who died earlier this year, was "our anchor" for the campaigns and was continually dedicated to volunteering, Simmons said.

Emphasizing that most of the donated money is directed to programs that help people locally, such as the Angel Tree program, where people can donate holiday gifts from the wish lists of children in need, Johnson talked about what he feels bell ringers get out of volunteering.

"They get to see people from our community helping us, and donating their money. Because (those volunteers are) donating their time, we're able to get that much closer to our goal," he said.

Simmons said he enjoys helping out every year. Speaking to The Citizen at Tops in Auburn Tuesday while armed with a small bell, a red apron and a kettle people could put money into, Simmons said he is happy the money from the campaign benefits the community.

Simmons, who retired in 2004 after 25 years with the New York State Department of Corrections, said he started volunteering for Auburn's campaign after seeing a news story in November 2009 about a lack of bell ringers, adding he heard good things about the Salvation Army.

In between people placing money in Simmons' kettle, he said he's seen fewer bell ringers for the Auburn program over the years. He wishes he knew why there has been a decline in volunteers.

"It's gradually gone down ever year. I don't understand, I don't talk to people to find out, 'why don't you volunteer anymore?' but I don't know if people just have busier lives, if they're having to work more at a paying job, just lost interest, I don't know," Simmons said.

Nevertheless, he said he enjoys "doing something that donates back to the community." Toward the end of his four-hour volunteer shift at Tops on Nov. 29, he said about 30 to 40 people an hour had donated. Simmons noted that in his experience, shoppers at the Auburn Tops tend to be generous.

Due to issues he heard on the news such as economic concerns, Simmons said he anticipated less people donating this year. He has been pleasantly surprised both by how upbeat people have been while ringing his bell and by the number of people who have donated. As a result, he called Johnson earlier that day and asked if he could volunteer for a few more days this season. Nine different people gave to Simmons' kettle as he spoke to The Citizen.

Simmons encouraged community members to try volunteering as bell ringers for a couple hours to see how they feel about it.

"I wish more people would try it, give a couple hours. You don't have to sign up for any long period. I mean, if you could do a couple hours here or there and contact Captain Johnson, I'm sure it would be appreciated," Simmons said.