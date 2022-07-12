 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HISTORY

Tubman bicentennial events in Auburn to continue with screenings, author talk

'Harriet' 1

Cynthia Erivo as Harriet Tubman and Leslie Odom Jr. as William Still in "Harriet."

 Glen Wilson, Focus Features

The celebration of the bicentennial of Harriet Tubman's birth will continue with several events in the city of Auburn over the next week: 

• At 2 and 4 p.m. Thursday, July 14, Carolyn Evans will portray Tubman during "Living History: At Home With Harriet Tubman" at the Harriet Tubman Home, 180 South St., Auburn. Evans will use story and song to tell the story of Tubman's enslavement, her escape to freedom and her life afterward.  The performance is appropriate for all ages, and no reservations are required.

• At 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, the 2019 movie "Harriet" will be screened outside the Booker T. Washington Community Center, 23 Chapman Ave., Auburn. The screening was rescheduled from June 16 due to weather. It was meant to be part of the city of Auburn's Juneteenth celebration. Starring Cynthia Erivo as Tubman, the first major movie about the abolitionist and Civil War veteran depicts her escape from slavery in Maryland through her settlement in Auburn. The screening is free and open to the public, and bringing chairs and blankets will be welcome.

• From 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 15, authors Dr. Kate Clifford Larson and Dr. Janell Hobson will share new outlooks on Tubman's life at the Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn. The presentation, sponsored by the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, will be based on Ms. Magazine's issue paying tribute to Tubman, whom it called a "groundbreaking feminist icon." Hobson, a professor at the University of Alban's Department of Women's Gender and Sexuality Studies, guest-edited the issue. Larson, who worked on the script for "Harriet," is the author of "Bound for the Promised Land: Harriet Tubman, Portrait of an American Hero." She also released another book about Tubman in June, "Harriet Tubman: A Reference Guide to Her Life and Works." 

• Last, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 16, fitness coach and author Metra Lundy will screen "A Walk in Her Shoes" at the Carriage House Theater. The documentary follows Lundy as she retraces Tubman's steps to freedom from Maryland to Canada, including a stop in Auburn. The screening is presented by the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park and the Seward House Museum.

All events are free and open to the public.

For more information, visit harriettubman200.com.

