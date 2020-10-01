 Skip to main content
Tubman group presents flag gift to Auburn heritage center
Tubman group presents flag gift to Auburn heritage center

Gift

The Harriet Tubman Center for Justice and Peace recently presented a handmade wooden flag as a gift to the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center. From left are Tubman center board members Jack Hardy and Vijay Mital; Vice Chair Gilda Brower; heritage center Visitor Experience Manager Courtney Kasper; Tubman center Chair Bill Berry Jr.; Auburn Downtown BID Executive Director Stephanie DeVito; Tubman center board members Dr. Lucien Lombardo and Carol Colvin; Michael Brennan, Abby Bonilla and Grace Bonilla of FLX FLags; Tubman center board member Dr. Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson; Tubman center Treasurer Kathleen Barnard; and Tubman center board member Steve Webster and Linda Webster.

 Provided

The board of the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice and Peace presented the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center with a gift Sunday, Sept. 27, to commemorate the impact the Auburn center has had on the community and visitors to the area.

The gift was a wooden flag handmade by Michael Brennan of FLX Flags. Part of it includes the standard stripes and 48 stars, the number of states when Tubman passed away in 1913. The other part of the flag features an engraved silhouette of Tubman based on a Lisa Brennan photo of the statue of the abolitionist outside the heritage center.

The flag was presented to the center at a ceremony, and accepted by its visitor experience manager, Courtney Kasper, and operations manager, Stephanie DeVito (who is also executive director of the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District). The center has not yet decided where it will place the flag.

“Our continued collaboration and partnership with the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice and Peace board is immeasurable. The gracious gift honoring 'Harriet’s Hometown' is immensely appreciated. A welcomed and beautiful addition to the collection of history and culture that we proudly exhibit will shine a light onto the city of Auburn and our community. Your generous gift that was bestowed to us by Gilda Brower will continue to live on for future generations. It is with great pleasure that we will display, honor, educate and continue sharing the great story of Harriet," DeVito said upon accepting the gift.

The gift was made possible by a donation from Gilda Brower, a founding member of the Tubman center and its current vice chair. Also attending the presentation was the Tubman center's chair, Bill Berry Jr., and board members Vijay Mital and Dr. Lucien Lombardo.

For more information, visit visitauburnny.com or htcjp.org.

