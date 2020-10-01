Tubman group presents flag gift to Auburn heritage center

The board of the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice and Peace presented the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center with a gift Sunday, Sept. 27, to commemorate the impact the Auburn center has had on the community and visitors to the area.

The gift was a wooden flag handmade by Michael Brennan of FLX Flags. Part of it includes the standard stripes and 48 stars, the number of states when Tubman passed away in 1913. The other part of the flag features an engraved silhouette of Tubman based on a Lisa Brennan photo of the statue of the abolitionist outside the heritage center.

The flag was presented to the center at a ceremony, and accepted by its visitor experience manager, Courtney Kasper, and operations manager, Stephanie DeVito (who is also executive director of the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District). The center has not yet decided where it will place the flag.