SENNETT — At a private screening Friday night, a group of more than 100 Auburn-area residents were among the first to see "Harriet," a movie about the life of abolitionist and civil rights icon Harriet Tubman.
Harriet Tubman Home, Inc., worked with Focus Features, the film's distributor, to organize the screening two weeks before its wide release Nov. 1. At the same time the movie was being shown at Auburn Movieplex, there was a screening being held at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in New York City.
Karen Hill, president and CEO of the Harriet Tubman Home, said there was no cost to screen the movie in Auburn.
"Harriet" stars Cynthia Erivo as Tubman. Leslie Odom Jr., who played Aaron Burr in "Hamilton" on Broadway, portrayed William Still. Other notable actors include Janelle Monae, Vanessa Bell Calloway and Jennifer Nettles.
Auburn received national attention during a "CBS Sunday Morning" story about Harriet Tubman.
The movie largely focuses on Tubman's life as an enslaved person in Maryland, her escape from slavery and role in the Underground Railroad. When Auburn was mentioned in the film — a scene where Tubman meets William H. Seward — the crowd at the screening applauded.
Pauline Copes Johnson, Tubman's great-great-grandniece, provided a positive review of the movie after seeing it for the first time.
"I think it was very, very good," she said. "I would have liked to have seen more of it. It ended too quickly, but I loved it."
There was one critique offered by Hill, Copes Johnson and others. They wanted to see more about Tubman's life in Auburn.
Tubman spent the latter part of her life in Auburn and lived in a brick house that is now part of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Cayuga County. On the same property, she opened the Home for the Aged.
Tubman's life in slavery and her role in the Underground Railroad have been well-documented. But her time in Auburn has received less attention.
Hill believes the movie will change that.
"I'm hoping that after people see the film that they will be challenged to do all the work that is necessary so that we get a new visitor center and that we get a movie made about the free Harriet — the second part of her life which is what we celebrate here in Auburn," Hill said.
The movie, she added, is a "good foundational piece."
Tubman's popularity is surging due to the establishment of two national parks — one in Auburn and the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park in Maryland — and the ongoing effort to make her the new face of the $20 bill.
An early photo of Tubman that was part of a collection owned by Emily Howland, a Cayuga County resident and women's rights advocate, was sold at auction and is now displayed in the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
Over the weekend, Tubman was profiled on "CBS Sunday Morning." The program's story highlighted several sites important to Tubman's life, including her residence and the Home for the Aged in Auburn.
Hill was one of the people interviewed for the CBS story.
"We're bringing more attention to Auburn. We're bringing more attention to the park," she said.