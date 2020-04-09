Tubman pilgrimage in Auburn canceled due to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The annual Harriet Tubman Pilgrimage in Auburn won't be held this year.

The Harriet Tubman Home's board of directors announced Thursday that the event has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The pilgrimage was scheduled for May 29-30.

"After deliberations with the HTH board and auxiliary bodies, we have determined that an abundance of caution is required," said Bishop Dennis Proctor, chairman of the Tubman Home board.

With social distancing guidelines and statewide bans on mass gatherings, it would've been impossible to hold the event if those restrictions continue through May.

Harriet Tubman Home President and CEO Karen Hill said they are already working on plans for the 2021 pilgrimage, which will be held May 21-22.

The Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, which includes the Tubman Home on South Street in Auburn, is closed to the public until further notice, according to the news release.