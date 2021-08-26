Tubman's relatives endorse longshot I-81 bridge proposal named in abolitionist's honor

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A final environmental impact statement will be released after the federal and state agencies review the comments. A record of decision will be issued by early 2022.

But there are some business and community leaders who believe that the community grid isn't the best choice and want other options to be considered. Destiny USA, the large shopping center in Syracuse, has been a proponent of maintaining highway traffic through the city. Political candidates and elected leaders have also pushed for different options, such as an "iconic bridge" or skyway.

Now, they are attaching Tubman's name to those efforts. Tubman, an abolitionist who escaped from slavery and helped free dozens of others, settled in Auburn. Her former residence and the Home for the Aged she established are part of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Cayuga County. Her gravesite is in Auburn's Fort Hill Cemetery.

Pauline Copes Johnson, Tubman's great-great-grandniece, is among the Tubman relatives who are supporting the bridge proposal.