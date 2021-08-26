Tubman's relatives endorse longshot I-81 bridge proposal named in abolitionist's honor

In a last-ditch effort to replace the Interstate 81 viaduct with something other than a community grid, a campaign to construct an "iconic" bridge in Syracuse has been endorsed by dozens of Harriet Tubman's relatives, including her great-great-grandniece from Auburn.
The 68-foot-tall structure would be named the Harriet Tubman Memorial Freedom Bridge and supplement the community grid proposal, which calls for tearing down the outdated viaduct and improving the street network. Interstate 481 east of the city would be redesignated as I-81. A new business loop would be created through the city.
Charles Garland, who owns Garland Brothers Funeral Home and is a candidate for the Onondaga County Legislature's 16th district seat, is among the Syracuse-area leaders who have pitched the idea of some other structure — a bridge or skyway — to be added to the community grid project under consideration by federal and state agencies.
"The Harriet Tubman Memorial Freedom Bridge is a comprehensive solution that responds to the concerns of everyone in the community including local businesses," Garland said. "By keeping thousands of cars off of our urban neighborhoods' streets and thereby reducing air pollution among one of the most vulnerable populations in our city, too, the Harriet Tubman Memorial Freedom Bridge will directly improve the lives of the residents here."
The state Department of Transportation identified the community grid as its preferred alternative in 2019. The project would cost an estimated $2 billion. It would be a multi-year project because the viaduct must be torn down and then improvements would be made to city streets, including Almond Street, which passes under the existing viaduct.
The Federal Highway Administration and the state Department of Transportation launched a public comment period in July after the release of the draft design report and environmental impact statement. Feedback will be accepted through Sept. 14. State transportation officials are also holding neighborhood meetings on the project.
There are two options under consideration: The community grid, the state's preference, and rebuilding the viaduct. There is a no-build alternative, but that's unlikely to be selected.
A final environmental impact statement will be released after the federal and state agencies review the comments. A record of decision will be issued by early 2022.
But there are some business and community leaders who believe that the community grid isn't the best choice and want other options to be considered. Destiny USA, the large shopping center in Syracuse, has been a proponent of maintaining highway traffic through the city. Political candidates and elected leaders have also pushed for different options, such as an "iconic bridge" or skyway.
Now, they are attaching Tubman's name to those efforts. Tubman, an abolitionist who escaped from slavery and helped free dozens of others, settled in Auburn. Her former residence and the Home for the Aged she established are part of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Cayuga County. Her gravesite is in Auburn's Fort Hill Cemetery.
Pauline Copes Johnson, Tubman's great-great-grandniece, is among the Tubman relatives who are supporting the bridge proposal.
"The addition of the Harriet Tubman Memorial Freedom Bridge to the community represents a comprehensive solution that knits our community and neighborhoods back together," Copes Johnson said. "Not only would the Harriet Tubman Memorial Freedom Bridge create something that all residents can be proud of, but it would also honor one of the most influential civil rights icons in American history."
Supporters of the Tubman bridge did not disclose how much it would cost to build or the project's feasibility.
It's unlikely that the bridge or a skyway will be added to the community grid proposal. There have been other ideas considered over the years, including depressed highways and tunnels. But those proposals were considered either too costly or not feasible, or both.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.