Prosecutorial support for correctional officers is a priority of Thomas Turturo's campaign platform for district attorney. And it's an issue rooted in his childhood.
His father was a correctional officer at the Mohawk Correctional Facility in Rome during the 1997 riot, when he witnessed an inmate getting stabbed to death.
That's why the local civil and criminal defense attorney decided during his campaign to throw his support behind an aggressive approach to prosecuting crimes in the Auburn Correctional Facility, for the sake of its law enforcement and correctional officers.
Turturo, who is a first-time political candidate, was endorsed in his bid for DA by the Cayuga County Democratic Party and Working Families parties. He is challenging the three-time incumbent Jon Budelmann, who earned the Republican, Conservative and Independent endorsements.
After graduating with his juris doctorate in 2008 from the DePaul University College of Law, Turturo focused on bankruptcies, estate work, traffic tickets and misdemeanors. He opened his own Auburn practice in 2010, which he merged in 2015 with the Syracuse law firm Tully Rinckey to launch their state-wide civil litigation service.
“In those 12 months, I probably practiced in front of 30 different judges across 20-something counties," Turturo said.
By 2016, Tururo knew that he had a taste for the courtroom.
“After the mandatory 12 months was done, I decided that I did not like the big firm culture. I like being a small-town lawyer, and so I left and opened my practice back up," he said.
You have free articles remaining.
Although he has not prosecuted a criminal case, Turturo has counted his wide range of litigation and courtroom experience as one of his greatest strengths.
"That diversity of experience is, I believe, what gives me the right footing to be able to come into a community in crisis to be able to bring the outside solutions that we need," he said during a candidate forum on Oct. 24.
Turturo began working as a defense attorney in 2016, which was when he began to see heroin become a serious criminal and public health issue.
"I began to sort of think, OK, we need to do something different than just throwing people in jail, sending them to prison, getting them out 12 months (later), and have them immediately relapse because we didn’t put any sort of support in place or plan for what happens after," he said.
His plan involves more fully utilizing drug court as a means of treatment and quicker prosecution, as well as looking to solutions that have been useful across the state and nationally.
If reelected Nov. 5, Budelmann would begin his fourth four-year term as DA. As far as why voters should look for a change in the DA's office, Turturo said, "Regardless of your politics or your personal preferences, he’s been in there for 12 years and there’s something to be said for term limits."
Turturo feels that his experience as a civil litigator has required him to carry his burden of proof and move cases forward. He also pointed to his work in the county public defender's office as a qualification. A defense attorney needs to know when to intervene if a prosecutor is overstepping, Turturo said.
"In order to be a good defense attorney, you have to know the prosecutor’s job at least as well as the prosecutor does in order to know whether he’s doing his job right," he said.