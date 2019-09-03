Several bags of crack cocaine were seized in a drug bust that led to the arrests of two people in Auburn late Monday.
The Finger Lakes Drug Task Force, along with the Auburn Police Department and the department's K-9 unit, executed a search warrant at approximately 11:45 p.m. at 7 Grover St., Apt. 12, according to an APD news release. Inside, police found more than a half ounce of crack cocaine packaged in 72 individual bags. A small amount of cash and packaging materials were also recovered.
Police said the crack cocaine was packaged in a way to give it a street value of nearly $5,000.
Swyn B. Nelson, 28, was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and a misdemeanor charge of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.
Cierra M. Schroeder, 30, was charged with first-degree criminal nuisance, a class E felony.
The Cayuga County District Attorney's office will prosecute the case, police said.