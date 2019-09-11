AUBURN — Two Auburn residents were arrested Tuesday morning after being indicted on multiple felony charges that they conspired to sell cocaine and LSD on different occasions in 2018.
A Cayuga County grand jury indictment alleges that Paige Sierra Sharp, 19, of 61 N. Lewis St. in Auburn, communicated with a confidential informant on or about April 30, 2018, over text message or phone calls to arrange to sell cocaine. Her role was "to set up meetings with customers through electronic means," the indictment states.
It was the role of Christopher Robin McLoughlin, 24, of the same North Lewis Street address, to "travel to a location to sell cocaine and receive payment therefore," the document also reads. McLoughlin is accused of meeting with a confidential informant on the same date on Genesee Street in Auburn to sell cocaine.
Both McLoughlin and Sharp are accused of possessing and selling LSD on Genesee Street in Auburn on June 28 and July 24, 2018.
After they were arrested Tuesday, Sept. 10, by the Auburn Police Department, the two appeared in Cayuga County Court later that day to be arraigned. Defense attorney Norman Chirco said in court that McLoughlin turned himself in on a warrant.
Judge Mark Fandrich set McLoughlin's bail at $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond and Sharp's at $1,000 cash or $2,000 bond.
They were each charged with five felonies: the class B felonies of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance; the class D felonies of fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance; and fourth-degree criminal conspiracy, a class E felony.
Both are scheduled for another court appearance on Nov. 19.