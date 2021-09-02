Two Auburn schools delay first day of classes

Students at two Auburn schools will be getting an extra day of summer vacation.

Casey Park and Genesee elementary schools will open Wednesday, Sept. 8, because of delays caused by construction at the buildings. All other schools in the district will open as planned on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Casey Park, Genesee, Owasco and Herman Avenue elementary schools are all undergoing work as part of a multi-year, multi-phase capital project, and district employees and teachers are scrambling this week to clean buildings and set up classrooms as workers vacate buildings.

Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said that the work overall is behind schedule because of pandemic-related difficulties in obtaining some building supplies, and that the crews working on the Casey Park and Genesee also fell a day behind schedule getting their equipment moved out of the buildings after completing a current interior phase of the project.

There are two separate construction companies working on the elementary school projects, each in charge of two buildings, and "one got done a little earlier than the other," Pirozzolo said.