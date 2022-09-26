Two Auburn sites named winners of Preservation Awards

Two historic sites in Auburn are winners of the Preservation Association of Central New York's 2022 Preservation Awards.

The Rev. Paul G. Carter and Christine Carter were given the Dean Biancaville Award in recognition of their care, preservation and management of the Harriet Tubman Home for more than 30 years. Now part of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, the home consists of the Underground Railroad conductor's residence for the second half of her life and the home for the elderly she established.

Also, Mary Anne and Joseph Giacona were given the Stewardship Award for their preservation and care of the historic St. John's Episcopal Church, now known as The Center, at 1 Hoffman St. in Auburn. The Giaconas purchased the former Gothic church and school in 2006 and opened The Center, a wellness facility, in the latter. The 1869 church is now an event venue, the Cathedral Room.

The winners, and others from the association's five-county area, will be recognized at a ceremony at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Oneida Community Mansion House, 170 Kenwood Ave., Oneida.

There will be a presentation on the property, tours, refreshments, drinks and more.

For more information, visit pacny.net.