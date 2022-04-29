Two brought to hospital after rollover car accident in Auburn

Two people were taken to a hospital for minor injuries after being removed from a vehicle turned upside down in Auburn Friday afternoon.

Bill DiFabio, assistant chief with the Auburn Fire Department, said a call came in at 2:55 p.m. for a vehicle turned upside down with two occupants still inside in front of McDonald's, 198 Grant Ave.

Once personnel arrived, it took less than five minutes for the AFD to extricate the two occupants from the vehicle. Auburn City Ambulance transported both people to Auburn Community Hospital for minor injuries, DiFabio said. The Auburn Police Department were also present at the scene.

DiFabio attributed the occupants' minor injuries' to the fact that they were wearing seatbelts.

"It looked worse than it was," he said of the scene.

APD could not be immediately reached for information about what caused the accident.

