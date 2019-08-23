Emergency responders were dispatched to a two-car head-on crash in the town of Brutus on Friday afternoon, Cayuga County 911 dispatchers said.
Dispatchers said the call for an accident at 3295 Route 31 came in at 4:37 p.m. Personnel from the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, state police, AMR ambulance, CIMVAC Ambulance and Weedsport, Jordan and Port Byron fire departments were at the scene, dispatchers said.
Information on how many people were in the vehicles or injuries was not immediately available.