Two-car accident in Locke sends three to hospital

Three people were taken to a hospital after a two-car accident in Locke on Friday night, Cayuga County 911 dispatchers said.

The call for an accident on Route 38 near Suckerport Lane came in at 6:24 p.m. Dispatchers said three people were transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. The road had to be closed and multiple ambulances were called to the scene.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, fire departments in Locke, Moravia and Genoa, Four Town Ambulance and Groton Ambulance were all at the scene. Dispatchers said the road is now open.

