 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
CAYUGA COUNTY

Two-car accident in Locke sends three to hospital

  • Updated
Ambulance
Deposit photos

Three people were taken to a hospital after a two-car accident in Locke on Friday night, Cayuga County 911 dispatchers said. 

The call for an accident on Route 38 near Suckerport Lane came in at 6:24 p.m. Dispatchers said three people were transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. The road had to be closed and multiple ambulances were called to the scene.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, fire departments in Locke, Moravia and Genoa, Four Town Ambulance and Groton Ambulance were all at the scene. Dispatchers said the road is now open.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pushes child care proposals in Connecticut

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News