Two Cato-Meridian high school students test positive for COVID-19

The Cato-Meridian school district is tightening its face mask policy after two students tested positive this week for COVID-19.
In notices to families, superintendent Terry Ward said that the district was made aware Thursday, Sept. 24, that a high school student had tested positive. On Saturday, the district said that a second high school student had tested positive. That student had attended school on Thursday, Sept. 24. The high school building was closed to students Friday, with remote learning going into effect until further notice.
The Cayuga and Onondaga County health departments would complete contract tracing to determine who may have had contact with the students who tested positive. The school district said it was assisting in the contact tracing process by providing the names, addresses, and phone numbers of any person who may have had contact. Based on this information, it will be determined as to which individuals need to be placed into mandatory quarantine, Ward said, and the Cayuga County Health Department will communicate with those individuals directly.
Ward said that as a result of the two positive cases "the Cayuga County Health Department has strongly encouraged our school district to make masks mandatory."
Beginning Monday, Sept. 29, Ward said that the district "will be switching to face coverings all day for students and staff in all buildings." There will be scheduled mask breaks, Ward said, and details would be sent to district families.
The district's elementary school remained open, and Cato-Meridian students who attend Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES programming were expected to use the live stream look-in for their BOCES classes, including students in the COMPAS program.
Cato-Meridian students with disabilities who attend C-0 BOCES programming will still be attending in-person classes, Ward said, and the district will continue providing transportation.
