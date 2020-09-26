Two Cato-Meridian high school students test positive for COVID-19

The Union Springs Central School District notified families on Thursday, Sept. 24, that a high school student is subject to mandatory quarantine because they had interacted with a person outside of the school who has tested positive for COVID-19. The district said that Cayuga County Health Department protocol states that additional contact tracing at school will only become necessary if the student tests positive.

In notices to families, superintendent Terry Ward said that the district was made aware Thursday, Sept. 24, that a high school student had tested positive. On Saturday, the district said that a second high school student had tested positive. That student had attended school on Thursday, Sept. 24. The high school building was closed to students Friday, with remote learning going into effect until further notice.

The Cayuga and Onondaga County health departments would complete contract tracing to determine who may have had contact with the students who tested positive. The school district said it was assisting in the contact tracing process by providing the names, addresses, and phone numbers of any person who may have had contact. Based on this information, it will be determined as to which individuals need to be placed into mandatory quarantine, Ward said, and the Cayuga County Health Department will communicate with those individuals directly.