Two Cayuga County farmworkers test positive for coronavirus

Two farmworkers living in Cayuga County have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The two new confirmed cases include a man in his 20s who lives in Auburn and a man in his 30s who lives outside of the city, according to the Cayuga County Health Department. Both are identified as farmworkers and work at different farms in the county.

The health department launched investigations to determine if the men had any contact with individuals who may have been exposed to the virus.

Cayuga County now has six confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Three people, including the two new positive cases, are in mandatory isolation. A man who tested positive for COVID-19 last week remains in isolation.

There are 29 people in mandatory quarantine. These are individuals who had contact with confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

No hospitalizations or deaths due to the coronavirus have been reported in Cayuga County.

Cayuga County has conducted 346 tests for COVID-19. The results are known for 301 tests, with six positive results and 295 people testing negative.

The department is awaiting the results of 45 tests, according to a news release.