Two Cayuga County residents inducted into NY Senate Veterans Hall of Fame

Stanley Smith and Nick Valenti served their country, returned home and gave back to their communities. That commitment to service has been recognized by their state representatives.

Smith, of Sterling, and Valenti, of Auburn, have been inducted into the New York State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame. Valenti was inducted by state Sen. John Mannion, who represents most of Auburn. Smith was inducted by state Sen. Pam Helming, whose district includes the town of Sterling.

Smith is a World War II veteran. He was a military police officer and rifleman from 1944 to 1946. After the Allied forces won the war, he reported to the Palace of Justice and Nuremberg Prison.

Following his military service, Smith returned to Sterling. He married his wife, Arlene, and the couple has three children. He has been a lifelong member of the Fair Haven Fire Department and a longtime member of American Legion George Ingersoll Post 658.

For years, Smith was the groundskeeper at the Little League field on Cayuga Street in Fair Haven. The field was later named in his honor.

Susan Parsons, who serves as Sterling town historian, nominated Smith for induction into the New York State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame.

"Mr. Smith has dedicated his life to service, serving with honor and distinction during World War II, then continuing his service to his community after the war," Helming said. "As one of the approximately 240,000 surviving veterans of World War II and the Greatest Generation, we owe Mr. Smith a debt of gratitude."

Valenti's story is similar to Smith's. The Auburn resident served in the Vietnam War. When he returned home, he got involved in several veteran causes in the community.

Valenti is the New York State Central District director for the Vietnam Veterans of America. His other roles include serving as an American Legion post commander and president of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 704. He has been a member of the state Veterans Service Officer Association and a county service officer.

One of Valenti's contributions is bringing The Wall That Heals to Cayuga County. The Wall That Heals is a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. He also played a key role in the establishment of the Cayuga County Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Mannion held an induction ceremony for Valenti at a veterans resource fair on June 14.

"A Marine and Vietnam veteran, Nick Valenti has lived a life of service to his country and his community," Mannion said. "He has spent decades as a tireless advocate for his fellow veterans including 18 years as an American Legion post commander and co-chairing the effort that brought The Wall That Heals to Cayuga County."

The New York State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame was created in 2005. Each year, state senators can select one inductee from their districts.

