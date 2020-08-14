Two Cayuga County towns account for 60% of new COVID-19 cases in August

Cayuga County has reported 20 new COVID-19 cases in August, and a majority of those are residents of two towns.
Eight of the 20 positive cases live in Genoa and four are Fleming residents, according to new data released by the Cayuga County Health Department.
Since the department last released town-level data two weeks ago, Genoa's case total increased from 13 to 21 and Fleming's rose from seven to 11. Genoa has the most confirmed cases among Cayuga County towns.
The other cases reported in August are in six other municipalities. The city of Auburn and the town of Owasco each had two new cases. Four towns — Aurelius, Niles, Scipio and Summerhill — had one new case apiece.
Since the health department reported the largest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in more than two months, there were five new cases over the last four days. Three men in their 20s, all of whom live outside of Auburn, tested positive on Tuesday. Contact tracing is complete for the new cases.
After no new cases on Wednesday, there were two on Thursday — a man and woman in their 20s. Both live outside of Auburn.
There were no new cases reported on Friday.
With 20 new cases in August, the county has already surpassed the total number of cases (19) in July. The health department and Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, have said there is an undisclosed number of cases related to recent travel. Cuddy told The Citizen last week that in one instance there were individuals who returned to Cayuga County after attending an out-of-state wedding. While in quarantine, they tested positive for COVID-19.
The health department's latest situational update on Friday revealed that the travel-related cases were tested within 24 hours after arriving in New York.
There have been other cases that aren't linked to travel. The health department said essential workers, including health care professionals, have tested positive for COVID-19. And there have been "a few cases" attributed to community spread.
Contacts with all cases have been identified and placed into mandatory quarantine, according to the department.
Since mid-March, there have been 161 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County. So far, 153 people have been discharged from mandatory quarantine, which is required when someone tests positive for the virus.
There are five active cases in the county and 27 people in mandatory quarantine. The COVID-19 death toll stands at three and there are no county residents hospitalized due to the virus.
All but two of the 20 cases in August are younger residents. That has been an ongoing trend in Cayuga County. As of Friday, 94 of the 161 confirmed cases are under age 40. There have been 42 cases in their 20s, 33 in their 30s and 19 under age 20.
The health department repeated its reminder to residents that they should practice social distancing and wear a face covering when safe distancing can't be maintained. Attendance at social gatherings should be limited and larger gatherings with more than 50 people are prohibited.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
