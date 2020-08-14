Two Cayuga County towns account for 60% of new COVID-19 cases in August

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cayuga County has reported 20 new COVID-19 cases in August, and a majority of those are residents of two towns.

Eight of the 20 positive cases live in Genoa and four are Fleming residents, according to new data released by the Cayuga County Health Department.

Since the department last released town-level data two weeks ago, Genoa's case total increased from 13 to 21 and Fleming's rose from seven to 11. Genoa has the most confirmed cases among Cayuga County towns.

The other cases reported in August are in six other municipalities. The city of Auburn and the town of Owasco each had two new cases. Four towns — Aurelius, Niles, Scipio and Summerhill — had one new case apiece.

Since the health department reported the largest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in more than two months, there were five new cases over the last four days. Three men in their 20s, all of whom live outside of Auburn, tested positive on Tuesday. Contact tracing is complete for the new cases.