Two former Auburn Correctional Facility inmates face more years in prison after being indicted on charges of assaulting several officers.

Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci announced Tuesday that a grand jury has handed up indictments against Dejour Nesmith, 32, of Rochester, and Windsor Coleman, 34, of Massapequa, arising from an incident in the north mess hall of the prison on Aug. 10, 2022.

Nesmith is charged with three counts of second-degree assault involving three separate corrections officers. Coleman is charged with two counts involving two additional officers. With respect to each count, the indictments allege that the defendants, intending to prevent the officers from performing a lawful duty, caused physical injury to them. Each count is punishable by up to seven years in prison and five years of post-release supervision.

Coleman was arraigned in Cayuga County Court on Tuesday and is due back in court Sept. 5. Nesmith was not arraigned due to his refusal to leave his cell, the DA's office said, and his arraignment will take place at a later date.