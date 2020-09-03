Two children killed in NY Thruway crash in Seneca County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two children were killed when the minivan they were riding in was struck from behind on the state Thruway in Seneca County Thursday morning.

New York State Police said in a news release that the accident occurred at about 10:29 a.m. in front of the Junius Ponds Travel Plaza between exits 41 and 42.

Police said it appears that westbound traffic was slowing for a lane closure when a pickup truck failed to slow down and struck a minivan from behind, which struck a small passenger vehicle, which struck a tractor trailer.

The two rear-seat belted passengers in the minivan, ages 9 and 11, were killed, police said. The driver and front seat passenger of that minivan were airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with serious injuries.

The operator of the other passenger vehicle was transported to Geneva General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the tractor trailer driver was treated at the scene.

Police said that the names of the people involved will be released after notifications are made. The investigation was continuing Thursday afternoon, and charges were pending, police said.

The westbound lanes of the Thruway remained closed Thursday afternoon, and traffic was being diverted through the rest area.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 14 Angry 0