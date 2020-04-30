Two children, teen test positive for COVID-19 in Cayuga County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County topped 50 after a boy, girl and teenager tested positive for the virus.

The three new positive cases live outside of Auburn, increasing the county-wide total to 52. Forty-four of the 52 confirmed cases live in Cayuga County towns, seven reside in the city and one is an out-of-state resident.

Contact tracing has been completed for the newest cases. There are 61 people in mandatory quarantine because they had direct contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. It's unknown how many of those quarantined are linked to the three new confirmed cases.

There are five people, including the three new cases, in mandatory isolation. Isolation is ordered when someone tests positive for COVID-19. So far, 46 people have recovered and were discharged from isolation.

Thirty males and 22 female patients have tested positive for COVID-19. A bulk of the cases are under age 40. There have been four children under age 10 who've tested positive, including an infant who was 3 1/2 months old at the time of the test. Five children in the 10-19 age range have contracted the virus.