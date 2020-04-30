Two children, teen test positive for COVID-19 in Cayuga County

The number of COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County topped 50 after a boy, girl and teenager tested positive for the virus.
The three new positive cases live outside of Auburn, increasing the county-wide total to 52. Forty-four of the 52 confirmed cases live in Cayuga County towns, seven reside in the city and one is an out-of-state resident.
Contact tracing has been completed for the newest cases. There are 61 people in mandatory quarantine because they had direct contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. It's unknown how many of those quarantined are linked to the three new confirmed cases.
There are five people, including the three new cases, in mandatory isolation. Isolation is ordered when someone tests positive for COVID-19. So far, 46 people have recovered and were discharged from isolation.
Thirty males and 22 female patients have tested positive for COVID-19. A bulk of the cases are under age 40. There have been four children under age 10 who've tested positive, including an infant who was 3 1/2 months old at the time of the test. Five children in the 10-19 age range have contracted the virus.
A plurality of the cases has been in the 30-39 age range (21), with 13 cases among those in their 20s. Four people in their 50s and three people in their 60s have tested positive for COVID-19. There have been two cases in the 40-49 age group, including a man who died of COVID-19 — the lone death reported in Cayuga County.
The county achieved a milestone within the last 24 hours. There have been more than 1,000 residents tested for COVID-19. The Cayuga County Health Department has received 990 results — 52 positives and 938 negatives — and is awaiting the results of 18 tests.
In Onondaga County, where officials have recently expanded testing efforts to include pro-active testing at senior living facilities, 44 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases were announced Thursday. The total number of cases now stands at 920 and the number of active cases went from 296 to 326.
Onondaga County also announced that three more people died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths there to 33.
