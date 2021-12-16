Two COVID-19 deaths in Cayuga County as cases spike

A pair of Cayuga County residents have died of COVID-19 as the numbers of new confirmed cases and hospitalizations are on the rise.

The Cayuga County Health Department said Thursday that a man and a woman, both in their 70s, died of COVID-19. To protect their privacy, the agency did not release any more information, including their vaccination statuses.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, Cayuga County has lost 115 residents to COVID-19. There have been six virus-related fatalities in December.

Cayuga County's confirmed case counts have been high for five months, but December is on pace to top 1,700 new cases — short of the 2,024 in December 2020, but it would still be one of the worst months of the pandemic.

The county had 99 new cases on Wednesday. Over a three-day period, the county has reported 284 new cases. Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, said Tuesday that they have found outbreaks linked to Thanksgiving gatherings, sporting events and a musical performance.

The active case count is up to 466, an increase of 20 in one day. It's the third straight day the number of people in isolation remained above 400.

Hospitalizations have also increased since last week. The health department said 16 Cayuga County residents are being treated for COVID-related illnesses at Auburn Community Hospital and three hospitals in Syracuse, Crouse, St. Joseph's Health and Upstate University. One week ago, there were nine COVID hospitalizations.

Local leaders continue to urge residents to get vaccinated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 55.8% of Cayuga County's total population is fully vaccinated.

The next county vaccination clinic is scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center. Moderna and Pfizer booster shots will be offered at the clinic.

There are two clinics planned for next week. The first will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday and will be open to children ages 5-11 who are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Another clinic will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday. At this clinic, the health department will administer second doses of the Pfizer vaccine, Pfizer booster shots, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and boosters. These clinics will also be held at the mall's events center.

Registration is required for the clinics. To register, go to cayugacounty.us/health and click on the link for COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

