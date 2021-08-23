Two COVID-19 deaths in Cayuga County; four vaccination clinics this week

The Cayuga County Health Department reported two COVID-19 deaths over the weekend — the first virus-related fatalities in two weeks.

A man in his 70s and a man in his 60s tested positive for COVID-19 and were hospitalized at the time of their deaths, according to the health department. No other information was released about the deceased individuals.

Cayuga County's COVID-19 death toll is up to 93. There have been three virus-related deaths in August.

The deaths occurred as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Cayuga County. The health department said there were 64 new cases in a three-day period from Friday through Sunday. In the last seven days, the county has reported 211 new cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified Cayuga County as an area with a high level of transmission, which means that the case rate is at least 100 per 100,000 people. Based on the latest CDC data, the county's 7-day average case rate is 300.36 per 100,000 people. According to the state Department of Health, Cayuga's 7-day average positivity rate is 6.4% — one of the highest among New York's 62 counties.

Active cases dipped slightly since Thursday. The health department said there are 231 positive cases in isolation, down from 237 three days ago.

