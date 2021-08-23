Two COVID-19 deaths in Cayuga County; four vaccination clinics this week

The Cayuga County Health Department reported two COVID-19 deaths over the weekend — the first virus-related fatalities in two weeks.
A man in his 70s and a man in his 60s tested positive for COVID-19 and were hospitalized at the time of their deaths, according to the health department. No other information was released about the deceased individuals.
Cayuga County's COVID-19 death toll is up to 93. There have been three virus-related deaths in August.
The deaths occurred as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Cayuga County. The health department said there were 64 new cases in a three-day period from Friday through Sunday. In the last seven days, the county has reported 211 new cases.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified Cayuga County as an area with a high level of transmission, which means that the case rate is at least 100 per 100,000 people. Based on the latest CDC data, the county's 7-day average case rate is 300.36 per 100,000 people. According to the state Department of Health, Cayuga's 7-day average positivity rate is 6.4% — one of the highest among New York's 62 counties.
Active cases dipped slightly since Thursday. The health department said there are 231 positive cases in isolation, down from 237 three days ago.
The number of COVID-related patients being treated at Auburn Community Hospital also decreased, from nine to five, over the weekend. Health officials released the ages of the patients. Two are in their 90s, one is in their 70s, one is in their 60s and one is in their 50s.
The health department will hold a handful of COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week. There are walk-in clinics scheduled for 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Scipio Fire Department, 3550 Route 34 in Scipio Center; 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Port Byron school district, 30 Maple Ave.; and 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Cato-Meridian Middle School, 2851 Route 370 in Cato.
Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be offered at the clinics. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved the Pfizer vaccine for individuals ages 16 and older. For children ages 12-15, it is still available under an emergency use authorization. Anyone under age 18 who wants to get the Pfizer vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Another COVID-19 vaccination clinic is scheduled for noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road in Aurelius. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available at the clinic.
Nearly of Cayuga County residents (49.7%) are fully vaccinated, according to federal and state health agencies. The vaccination rate is higher (56.8%) among eligible residents ages 12 and older.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.