Two COVID-19 testing clinics scheduled in Cayuga County this week

A pair of free testing clinics for people who are not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are scheduled for Cayuga County residents this week.
The Cayuga County Health Department, in partnership with Auburn Community Hospital, will hold a drive-thru clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, at ACH. People are asked to use the helipad entrance on Lansing Street.
And a rapid-result testing clinic is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Emerson Park Pavilion, 6843 E. Lake Road, Owasco. Attendees should be prepared to wait on-site for up to 30 minutes for their results. Masks must be worn, and social distancing will be enforced. People seeking to be tested should park in the parking lot — not in the circle in front of the pavilion — and follow the signs.
The clinics are for Cayuga County residents, and appointments are required.
Appointments may be made by going to cayugacounty.us/health and clicking on the "COVID-19 Clinic" button. People wishing to be tested must provide their legal name, home address, phone number, email address (to receive results through the portal) and insurance information.
If the insurance policy is under another person’s name, include that person's legal name and date of birth. People who do not have insurance should write "no insurance" in each required field.
The health department said in a news release that these clinics are for people who are not showing symptoms of COVID-19 infection.
"We do not want to increase the risk of exposure to staff and other individuals in attendance if individuals with symptoms are coming to these clinics," the health department said.