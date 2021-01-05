Two COVID-19 testing clinics scheduled in Cayuga County this week

A pair of free testing clinics for people who are not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are scheduled for Cayuga County residents this week.

The Cayuga County Health Department, in partnership with Auburn Community Hospital, will hold a drive-thru clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, at ACH. People are asked to use the helipad entrance on Lansing Street.

And a rapid-result testing clinic is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Emerson Park Pavilion, 6843 E. Lake Road, Owasco. Attendees should be prepared to wait on-site for up to 30 minutes for their results. Masks must be worn, and social distancing will be enforced. People seeking to be tested should park in the parking lot — not in the circle in front of the pavilion — and follow the signs.

The clinics are for Cayuga County residents, and appointments are required.

Appointments may be made by going to cayugacounty.us/health and clicking on the "COVID-19 Clinic" button. People wishing to be tested must provide their legal name, home address, phone number, email address (to receive results through the portal) and insurance information.