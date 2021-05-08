Two COVID-19 vaccine clinics set for Cayuga County mall

The Cayuga County Health Department has scheduled two COVID-19 vaccination clinics for this upcoming week.

A first-dose Moderna vaccine clinic will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 11; and a single dose Johnson & Johnson clinic is planned for 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15.

Both clinics will be at Fingerlakes Mall 1579, Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

Anyone 18 and older is eligible to receive these vaccines, but appointments are required, and attendees must provide photo ID.

To register for an appointment, visit cayugacounty.us/health and click on the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics button.

This clinic is only accessible through the exterior entrance on the backside of the mall between the movie theater entrance and the RV store. Access to the clinic from the inside of the mall will not be permitted.

