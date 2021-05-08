 Skip to main content
Two COVID-19 vaccine clinics set for Cayuga County mall
alert top story
PUBLIC HEALTH

  • Updated
Mall Vaccine Clinic

People receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a Cayuga County Health Department vaccine clinic at Fingerlakes Mall March 11.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Cayuga County Health Department has scheduled two COVID-19 vaccination clinics for this upcoming week.

A first-dose Moderna vaccine clinic will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 11; and a single dose Johnson & Johnson clinic is planned for 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15.

Both clinics will be at Fingerlakes Mall 1579, Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

Anyone 18 and older is eligible to receive these vaccines, but appointments are required, and attendees must provide photo ID.

To register for an appointment, visit cayugacounty.us/health and click on the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics button.

This clinic is only accessible through the exterior entrance on the backside of the mall between the movie theater entrance and the RV store. Access to the clinic from the inside of the mall will not be permitted.

The Fingerlakes Mall will be a main site for much of the Cayuga County Health Department's vaccine clinic work going forward. A clinic for people receiving second doses of the Moderna vaccine took place there Thursday.
