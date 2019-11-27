AUBURN — Two defendants charged with murder in connection with a shooting death appeared Wednesday in Auburn City Court.
Joshua Poole, 36, was killed in a Nov. 15 shooting that occurred at his home at 8 Delevan St. in the west end of Auburn. Three Auburn residents were charged Nov. 22 in connection to the homicide.
Gage Ashley, 22, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning, said Christopher Valdina, chief senior assistant district attorney of Cayuga County. In the afternoon, Tyree Anglin, 19, also waived his hearing.
Valdina said the waivers divested their cases to Cayuga County Court.
The third co-defendant, 17-year-old Auburn resident Lucciano Spagnola, also waived his right to a preliminary hearing. He waived the hearing Tuesday afternoon during a rearraignment in Cayuga County's Youth Part, which is a specialized court that handles cases with defendants younger than 18 years old.
Ashley and Spagnola are the accused shooters. Ashley is charged with first-degree murder, and Spagnola is charged with second-degree murder. Anglin is an alleged participant in the homicide that occurred at 8 Delevan St. in Auburn. He is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree attempted robbery.
During a press conference held by a large contingent of law enforcement officials, Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler said police believe the homicide was the result of an intended robbery.
Ashley and Anglin were remanded to the Cayuga County Jail without bail until a grand jury decides whether to indict them. Spagnola is also held without bail in Hillbrook Detention Center in Onondaga County.