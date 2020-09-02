Two historic Auburn properties to be auctioned as COVID-19 heats up market

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As he prepares to auction two historic Auburn properties, a local broker says the real estate market in upstate New York is "thriving" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael DeRosa will begin accepting bids today on his website, derosaexchange.com, for the Auburn Castle at 45 Owasco St. and Euterpe Hall at 68 N. Division St. The process is discrete, he said, and open to anyone in the world. Each property has an unpublished reserve amount that the highest bid will have to meet in order for its bidder to be awarded the purchase contract.

DeRosa expects to see "enormous interest" in the properties, he said, as many look to leave cities for areas like central New York due to both the coronavirus itself and the rise of remote working.

"The economy is in crisis, but the housing market in many areas of upstate New York is thriving," DeRosa said. "There’s no truer time than now for people in major metropolitan areas to see the real value in rural areas like our beautiful Finger Lakes region of upstate New York. We truly are living in a safe haven compared to big urban areas that were severely affected the most."

With that demand increasing but the supply of good houses not doing the same, DeRosa continued, real estate prices in the area have been "skyrocketing."