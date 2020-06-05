Two hospital discharges, one new COVID-19 case in Cayuga County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Despite a significant increase in the number of Cayuga County residents getting tested for the coronavirus, the number of new positive cases continues to remain low.

A day after reporting no new cases, the Cayuga County Health Department reported on Friday that it received one additional positive test result. The new case is an Auburn resident in his 40s. Contact tracing on this resident is finished.

As of Friday afternoon, the health department had 44 people in mandatory quarantine, required for residents who have been in contact with someone who has a confirmed COVID-19 case. That figure is down three from the prior day.

Active coronavirus cases in the county remained flat at 12 cases. People with active cases must stay in mandatory isolation until cleared by the health department.

The health department also reported good news on hospitalizations. Two people who had been in the hospital were discharged, leaving total current hospitalized cases at two in Cayuga County.

For the year to date, Cayuga County has had 102 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 89 people recovered and discharged from mandatory isolation. One person, a man in his 40s with underlying health conditions, has died in Cayuga County from the coronavirus.