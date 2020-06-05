Two hospital discharges, one new COVID-19 case in Cayuga County

Despite a significant increase in the number of Cayuga County residents getting tested for the coronavirus, the number of new positive cases continues to remain low.
A day after reporting no new cases, the Cayuga County Health Department reported on Friday that it received one additional positive test result. The new case is an Auburn resident in his 40s. Contact tracing on this resident is finished.
As of Friday afternoon, the health department had 44 people in mandatory quarantine, required for residents who have been in contact with someone who has a confirmed COVID-19 case. That figure is down three from the prior day.
Active coronavirus cases in the county remained flat at 12 cases. People with active cases must stay in mandatory isolation until cleared by the health department.
The health department also reported good news on hospitalizations. Two people who had been in the hospital were discharged, leaving total current hospitalized cases at two in Cayuga County.
For the year to date, Cayuga County has had 102 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 89 people recovered and discharged from mandatory isolation. One person, a man in his 40s with underlying health conditions, has died in Cayuga County from the coronavirus.
Cayuga County continues to conduct drive-through testing clinics, including one that took place on Friday. The health department said it will hold another from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 9. Required advanced registration can be done online at www.cayugacounty.us/health.
The clinic is open to essential workers and employees of businesses that reopened in the first two phases of the state's phased reopening plan, along with their household members, including children age 2 and older. People who have COVID-19 symptoms or who have had contact with a confirmed case can also get testing at this clinic.
The county health department is no longer publicly disclosing daily testing volume updates, but figures posted to the state COVID-19 tracking website showed that nearly 1,300 people were tested from Monday through Thursday.
Total tests conducted on Cayuga County residents, as reported by the state, was up to 6,132 as of Thursday.
In its Friday update, the county health department highlighted a state hotline that can be used to report violations of regulations aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 in New York state.
"Governor Andrew M. Cuomo established the New York State PAUSE Enforcement Assistance Task Force to assist local authorities with enforcement of Executive Orders and restrictions on business operations and activities, as well as gatherings, during the COVID-19 public health emergency," the health department said. "Individuals can file complaints regarding the operation of businesses or gatherings 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling 1-833-789-0470."
