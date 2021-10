The Moravia Central School District will delay the start of classes by two hours on Wednesday due to flooding conditions in southern Cayuga County.

According to a notice on Moravia's website, there will be no morning prekindergarten, fitness center or morning BOCES.

Heavy rainfall has caused flooding in parts of Cayuga County. The sheriff's office issued a travel advisory because of the hazardous road conditions.

