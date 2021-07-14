Two hurt when vehicle crashes into tree in rural Cayuga County

Emergency crews called two ambulances for assistance after a vehicle ran into a tree near the border of the towns of Scipio and Springport Wednesday.

Initial reports said that a vehicle had crashed into a tree at about 12:30 p.m. on Great Gully Road between Route 34B and Waldron Road and that the vehicle's air bags had deployed.

First responders from Unions Springs, Southern Cayuga and Throop responded to the accident. Two people were reported to be in need of medical attention.

One person was reportedly being transported to Auburn Memorial Hospital to be treated for minor cuts.

Additional details were not immediately available.

