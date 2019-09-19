AUBURN — An Auburn Correctional Facility inmate pleaded guilty Thursday in Cayuga County Court to attempted possession of dangerous contraband, while another man was sentenced for possessing dangerous contraband while incarcerated in Auburn last year.
Edwin Hernandez, who turned 25 on Thursday, admitted that he tried to possess an approximately 5-inch ice-pick type weapon on Feb. 9 while incarcerated at the Auburn prison.
Hernandez pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted possession of dangerous contraband, a class E felony, which was amended to be an attempt charge. In exchange for his guilty plea, Hernandez will likely spend 1.5 to three years in prison — avoiding the maximum two to four years — in addition to the sentence he's currently serving for a 2016 Queens County conviction for second-degree robbery.
He was due to be released from prison in February 2020, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision inmate database. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 21.
Earlier in court, a former ACF inmate from the Bronx was sentenced for possessing three 4- to 5- inch ice-pick type weapons on his person and in his cell in December 2018 while he was incarcerated in Auburn.
Hector Sierra-Garcia, 42, will spend 2.5 to five more years in prison. That was the outcome promised on July 11, when he pleaded guilty to the class D felony of first-degree possession of dangerous contraband.
Judge Thomas Leone ultimately imposed that sentence, but only after Sierra-Garcia admitted in court he lied during his pre-sentence investigation by claiming a corrections officer planted the contraband on him. However, because of the claim, Leone denied his request to waive a $50 DNA testing fee and $25 surcharge.
Sierra-Garcia was originally in prison for convictions of first-degree attempted robbery in Albany County and first-degree attempted promoting prison contraband in Seneca County, Leone said in court.
His previous earliest release date was October 2020, and he is currently incarcerated in Mid-State Correctional Facility in the Town of Marcy, according to the state DOCCS inmate database.
Also in court:
• Frank Baker II, 21, of 31 Washington St., Apt. 2, Auburn, pleaded guilty to one drug charge attached to a four-count indictment.
Baker admitted Thursday to selling an amount of cocaine more than a year ago, on March 6, 2018. In exchange for pleading guilty to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony, he was promised a conditional sentence of 5 years of probation with a shock component of six months in Cayuga County Jail.
Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann recommended to the court that Baker also pay $325 in restitution. Baker will be sentenced Nov. 14.
• Clinton Allwood, 30, of 46 Orchard St., Apt. 1, Auburn, admitted violating the terms of his probation.
On July 26, Allwood rammed his car into another car — on the side where a person benefiting from an order of protection against him was sitting.
Allwood was originally sentenced to five years of probation after he pleaded guilty in February to fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, and first-degree perjury, a class D felony. He was arrested in May of 2018 for scrapping a car that didn't belong to him, and it was revealed in later court proceedings he lied to a grand jury that he had a duplicate title.
In court on Thursday, Allwood admitted violating his probation and pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony. He was promised concurrent prison sentences of two to six years for the perjury charge, 1.3 to four years for the grand larceny charge and two to four years for the criminal contempt charge.
His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 10.