Two killed in Auburn vehicle crash

Two people died in a motor vehicle crash in Auburn early Saturday morning, the Auburn Police Department said.

The APD and the Auburn Fire Department were dispatched at 4:22 a.m. for a crash at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Metcalf Drive, the APD said in a news release.

Law enforcement found that a tan-colored Hyundai collided into a tree by the intersection. The vehicle's operator and only passenger were declared dead at the scene by emergency medical technicians.

The investigation is ongoing and "police are still attempting to notify the next of kin," the APD said.

According to the state Department of Transportation, Lake Avenue was closed between Metcalf and Sand Beach Road until about 2 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sean DeRosa at (315) 255-4706 or derosa@auburnny.gov.

