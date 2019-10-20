Two people died and three others were injured in an early-morning crash on the Seneca County stretch of the New York State Thruway.
The three-vehicle crash occurred after midnight Sunday, according to the New York State Police. Two people involved in the crash died of their injuries. One person was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse and is listed in critical condition. Two others who were injured in the crash were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. They are listed in stable condition.
The names of those killed or injured in the crash are being withheld until their families are notified, according to police.
That stretch of the Thruway was closed immediately after the crash. It has since reopened.
The crash investigation is ongoing, state police said.
The Canoga, Clyde, Junius and Magee fire departments, Clyde, Finger Lakes, Lyons, North Seneca and South Seneca ambulances, Life-Net and Mercy Flight helicopters, the New York State Thruway Authority and Seneca County Fire Coordinators Office responded to the crash.