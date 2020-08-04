Two men get jail time after NYS police sex offender sting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two men in separate cases were sentenced to six months in jail after being arrested on the same day and charged with attempting to rape whom they thought were going to be underage girls.

Daniel Grader, 53, of Clay, was sentenced in Cayuga County Court Tuesday morning by Judge Mark Fandrich after his February guilty plea to second-degree attempted rape, second-degree criminal sex act and first-degree attempted disseminating indecent material to minors.

Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann said Tuesday that Grader traveled from his then-residence at Baldwinsville on May 17, 2019, to meet whom he believed was a stepfather and a 14-year-old stepdaughter in order to have sex with them. But he was met by state police instead.

Budelmann noted that Grader had brought condoms with him and had agreed to "ground rules" set by the trooper whom he thought was a stepfather.

Budelmann told the court he had concerns that at one some point during the pre-sentencing investigation, Grader had made comments that indicated Grader was attempting to minimize his acknowledgment of responsibility. Budelmann's office had been arguing for a state prison term for Grader.