Two men get jail time after NYS police sex offender sting

Two men in separate cases were sentenced to six months in jail after being arrested on the same day and charged with attempting to rape whom they thought were going to be underage girls.
Daniel Grader, 53, of Clay, was sentenced in Cayuga County Court Tuesday morning by Judge Mark Fandrich after his February guilty plea to second-degree attempted rape, second-degree criminal sex act and first-degree attempted disseminating indecent material to minors.
Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann said Tuesday that Grader traveled from his then-residence at Baldwinsville on May 17, 2019, to meet whom he believed was a stepfather and a 14-year-old stepdaughter in order to have sex with them. But he was met by state police instead.
Budelmann noted that Grader had brought condoms with him and had agreed to "ground rules" set by the trooper whom he thought was a stepfather.
Budelmann told the court he had concerns that at one some point during the pre-sentencing investigation, Grader had made comments that indicated Grader was attempting to minimize his acknowledgment of responsibility. Budelmann's office had been arguing for a state prison term for Grader.
Grader said Tuesday he knew he was on a sex app but "I didn't know what ages were being thrown out there." Fandrich asked Grader if he knew he was coming to Cayuga County to have sex with an underage girl, to which Grader said "yes."
Grader was given the sentence of six months in jail and 10 years of probation, which Budelmann said Fandrich promised in February for his plea. Grader will also have to register as a sex offender and will have a risk level assessment hearing in September.
Another defendant caught in the same state police investigation, Joseph Gibbons was also sentenced by Fandrich Tuesday morning. A copy of Gibbons's indictment alleged he tried on May 17, 2019 to "engage in sexual intercourse" with a New York State Police officer he believed to be a person younger than 15 years old.
Budelmann said Gibbons, 57, of Manlius, pleaded guilty in January to second-degree attempted rape and first-degree attempted disseminating indecent material to minors.
On Tuesday, Gibbons described his actions as a "one-time terrible judgement and not a lifestyle," and apologized to the court, law enforcement and his family and friends.
Gibbons was sentenced to six months at the jail and 10 years of probation, which Budelmann said Fandrich promised in January for Gibbons' plea. He will also have to register as a sex offender and have a risk level assessment hearing next month.
Budelmann told the judge he felt Gibbons' expression of remorse was "authentic."
In other cases:
• The sentencing for an Auburn man found guilty by a Cayuga County jury earlier this year of having heroin and a stolen rifle has been delayed.
Floyd Chavis, 38, was set to be sentenced at court Tuesday, but it was pushed to September after he was assigned a new attorney in response to Chavis filing a grievance against his former lawyer, Norm Chirco.
Fandrich asked Chirco Tuesday if his client was ready for sentencing.
"I don't know that he is, judge, to be honest," Chirco said.
He said Chavis, of Auburn, had filed a grievance against him and that he didn't see how he could continue to represent Chavis.
"I don't want Mr. Chirco to represent me at all," Chavis said to Fandrich at one point.
Fandrich said he was assigning attorney David Elkovitch.
Chavis was convicted in January of illegally having heroin, a stolen assault rifle and drug paraphernalia, such as a scale and envelopes for the purpose of packaging drugs for sale.
He was arrested in February 2019 after the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force and various other agencies served a search warrant at an apartment following an investigation into illegal narcotics sales.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.