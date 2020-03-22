Two more confirmed coronavirus cases in Cayuga County

The county is awaiting test results for 45 people. After being tested, they were asked to self-isolate until the results are known.

The two confirmed cases in Cayuga County will add to the statewide total. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that there are 15,168 people in New York who have tested positive for COVID-19. The death toll rose to 114, according to the figures provided by Cuomo.

"COVID-19 is killing people in New York state," Cuddy said. "This is not a drill. This is not a joke. At this time, social distancing is the only action we can perform to slow the spread of this virus amongst each other. There is no vaccine to prevent this and there currently is no treatment. It is imperative people comply with the recommendations to not congregate and do their best to keep a minimum of 6 feet from each other."

Social distancing, according to the health department, is important because of the limited availability of personal protective equipment for medical professionals and the strain on the healthcare system as the virus spreads. The department advised residents to limit trips to the grocery store and avoid gatherings at friends' homes.

Those who don't comply with social distancing guidelines are putting lives at risk, the department said.