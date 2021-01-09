Two more COVID-19 deaths, active cases drop in Cayuga County

As the number of active COVID-19 decreased on Friday, there were two more virus-related deaths in Cayuga County.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported the deaths of two men, one in his 90s and one in his 80s. They tested positive for COVID-19 and were hospitalized before they died.

The county has 46 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began in March. Over a six-day period, there have been 22 deaths. Seventeen of the deaths this week were in nursing homes.

There has been an outbreak at The Commons on St. Anthony, a nursing home in Auburn. So far, at least 22 residents have died after contracting the virus. More than 180 employees and residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Despite the rising death toll, there are indications that the county's surge may be slowing. There were 81 new cases admitted on Friday, the first time since Dec. 27 that the number of new admissions was below 100.

The number of active COVID-19 cases — people who are in mandatory isolation due to a positive test result — dropped from 1,095 to 1,054 over a 24-hour period. There are 8,014 people in mandatory quarantine because of contact with a positive case, down from 8,054 one day ago.