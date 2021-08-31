Two more COVID-19 deaths in Cayuga County, 62 new cases

Cayuga County's COVID-19 death toll is inching closer to the century mark with two more virus-related fatalities on Monday.
The Cayuga County Health Department said a woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s tested positive for COVID-19 and were hospitalized at the time of their deaths. No other information was released about the cases.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 96 Cayuga County residents have died of COVID-19. There have been six deaths in August, the worst month for the county since the winter surge in December and January.
COVID-19 cases surged in August. There have been 706 confirmed cases, the third-most of any month during the pandemic. It's a nearly tenfold increase compared to July when there were 72 confirmed cases. In August 2020, there were 35 cases.
With the spike in cases, there have been more hospitalizations. That trend continued Monday with the health department reporting 11 COVID-related patients at Auburn Community Hospital, six of whom are unvaccinated. Four of the patients are in their 90s, three are in their 70s, one is in their 50s and three are in their 30s.
It has been nearly seven months since hospitalizations were this high in Cayuga County. The total does not include any residents hospitalized outside of the county.
Even as active cases begin to slowly decline, there are new cases being reported. The health department said there were 62 new cases admitted on Monday, 39 of which are vaccinated and 23 are unvaccinated. The active case count is at 211, up slightly from 207 one day ago.
Health officials are aiming to boost the vaccination rate ahead of the start of school in September. Residents ages 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are available for adults ages 18 and older.
Among the eligible population in the county, 57.5% are fully vaccinated.
Cayuga Community College hosted a vaccination clinic at its Auburn campus on Tuesday. The health department will hold a back-to-school vaccination clinic from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday in the basement of the Cayuga County Office Building, 160 Genesee St., Auburn. Parents must register their children for the clinic. To register, call the health department at (315) 253-1560.
In other news:
• Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday that the state has $65 million available to help local health departments administer booster shots.
Beginning Sept. 20, fully vaccinated Americans can receive booster shots if it has been eight months since their second dose. Federal officials have discussed shorting that time period, but no final decision has been made.
Hochul also rolled out her plan for a statewide weekly testing requirement for unvaccinated school employees. The mandate would apply to all unvaccinated staff in public and charter schools.
In a related announcement, Hochul wants to establish a vaccination requirement for all employees at state-regulated facilities.
"We all need to remain vigilant to protect each other — and that means coming in to get your shot and booster shot, wearing masks in indoor spaces, and exercising basic safety measures that we are all familiar with by now," Hochul said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.