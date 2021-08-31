Two more COVID-19 deaths in Cayuga County, 62 new cases

Cayuga County's COVID-19 death toll is inching closer to the century mark with two more virus-related fatalities on Monday.

The Cayuga County Health Department said a woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s tested positive for COVID-19 and were hospitalized at the time of their deaths. No other information was released about the cases.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 96 Cayuga County residents have died of COVID-19. There have been six deaths in August, the worst month for the county since the winter surge in December and January.

COVID-19 cases surged in August. There have been 706 confirmed cases, the third-most of any month during the pandemic. It's a nearly tenfold increase compared to July when there were 72 confirmed cases. In August 2020, there were 35 cases.

With the spike in cases, there have been more hospitalizations. That trend continued Monday with the health department reporting 11 COVID-related patients at Auburn Community Hospital, six of whom are unvaccinated. Four of the patients are in their 90s, three are in their 70s, one is in their 50s and three are in their 30s.

It has been nearly seven months since hospitalizations were this high in Cayuga County. The total does not include any residents hospitalized outside of the county.