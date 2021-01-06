Two more COVID-19 deaths in Cayuga County, 8K residents in isolation or quarantine

Two nursing home residents died of COVID-19 in Cayuga County, the 12th and 13th virus-related deaths in one week.
The Cayuga County Health Department said that the decedents were a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s. Both tested positive for the virus before their deaths.
The nursing home where the deaths occurred wasn't disclosed by the health department. But according to the state's COVID-19 tracker, there have been 13 virus-related deaths at The Commons on St. Anthony, an Auburn nursing home.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 35 COVID-19 deaths in Cayuga County. Twenty-one deaths have been reported since Christmas.
The deaths come as Cayuga County continues reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases. Nearly 11% of the county's population has either tested positive for the virus or is a contact of a positive case.
More than 8,000 residents are either in isolation or quarantine. The county has 1,049 active COVID-19 cases and 7,092 people are in mandatory quarantine, both new records.
Individuals are directed to isolate after testing positive for the virus. Mandatory quarantine is for people who have direct contact with a confirmed case.
The Cayuga County Health Department admitted 125 new cases on Tuesday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has 3,386 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The active and confirmed case totals exclude 129 cases awaiting admission. These are cases that haven't been contacted to be placed in isolation. There has been a backlog since early December because of the volume of new cases. The health department has said it can take a day or two to contact positive cases and formally place them into mandatory isolation.
Cayuga County's total hospitalizations inched up from 40 to 41 on Tuesday. The number of hospitalizations doesn't include patients receiving treatment outside of the county.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.