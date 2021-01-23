Two more COVID-19 deaths in Cayuga County, active cases and hospitalizations down

Active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Cayuga County were down again on Friday, but there were two more virus-related fatalities in a local nursing home.

The Cayuga County Health Department said a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s, both of whom tested positive for COVID-19, have died. No other information was released and the nursing home wasn't identified. There has been 47 virus-related deaths at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn.

Cayuga County has 75 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.

While the death toll continues to rise, there are other indicators that the worst of the pandemic is behind Cayuga County. The number of active COVID-19 cases dropped from 468 to 440. There are 2,432 residents in mandatory quarantine, which is required for people who have contact with positive cases.

Hospitalizations decreased again on Friday. There are 25 COVID-19 patients in Auburn Community Hospital, down from 27 on Thursday. The county set a record with 46 patients in Auburn hospital on Monday.

Cayuga County admitted 41 new cases, including one new case at a local correctional facility. There are outbreaks at Auburn and Cayuga correctional facilities.